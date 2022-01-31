Roku’s Streambar Pro drops to a record low of $150

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your TV setup before the big game without dropping too much money, one of Roku’s soundbars could do the trick. Both the Streambar and the Streambar Pro are already competitively priced compared to other soundbars, but now you can get the Streambar Pro at its lowest price yet — only $150. The smaller Streambar has also been discounted to $100, but it’s hovered at that sale price for a few months now.

The Streambar Pro is the larger cousin of the standard Streambar, and it adds a few extra features into the mix. First and foremost, it’s larger and houses four 2.5-inch full range drivers and supports virtual surround sound. We were impressed by the Streambar’s audio capabilities, particularly when watching action movies and content that has a lot of sound effects, so you’ll likely get even better sound out of the Streambar Pro. The larger soundbar also supports private listening with included headphones, personal shortcut buttons on its remote and a lost remote finder using the Roku mobile app.

On top of that, the Streambar Pro has all of the features that the smaller soundbar does, including built-in 4K HDR streaming technology, Dolby Audio support and Bluetooth speaker capabilities. You’re essentially getting a 3-in-1 device here — a soundbar, a Bluetooth speaker and a set-top box all in one. You also have your choice of voice assistant to use with the Streambar Pro as it supports commends with Siri, Alexa and the Google Assistant. If you don’t want to drops hundreds on a new TV this year before the big game, updating your sound system while you can get the Streambar Pro for less is a good alternative.

