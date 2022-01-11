Roku offers easy access to live TV with a new hub

has a new section that pulls together live TV programming from its own channel guide as well as third-party platforms. The Live TV Zone provides swift access to channels you recently watched as well as local and national news, sports, movies and more.

The hub includes from Roku’s . The likes of YouTube TV (with which Roku recently ), Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Philo and Sling can be opened from the Live TV Zone too.

You can access the Live TV Zone via the Live TV option on the left-hand navigation menu. Alternatively, you can just search for “Live TV Zone.”

A survey commissioned by Roku last year found that 61 percent of US adults who don’t subscribe to traditional pay TV still watch live news several times a week. So, while cordcutters might not be willing to pay for cable anymore, there’s still an appetite for linear TV that Roku’s hoping to meet with the new Live TV Zone.