Roku exec Scott Rosenberg, who helped launch the Roku Channel, is stepping down

Scott Rosenberg, a prominent Roku executive who helped launch the Roku Channel, is stepping down after nearly a decade at one of the largest streaming names in the business.

Rosenberg is currently SVP and general manager of platform business at Roku, a title he’s held since 2017, according to a press release. In addition to his role in the development of the Roku Channel, which is now home to Roku’s original programming, Rosenberg created and scaled the streamer’s advertising business, Roku spokesperson Sarah Novatt confirmed to The The Hamden Journal.

According to the company, Rosenberg was a key player in Roku’s 2017 IPO. Other notable oversight roles listed on Rosenberg’s LinkedIn include partnerships, revenue, product, analytics, payments, and operations.

In its third-quarter shareholders letter, Roku reported that it grew revenue for its Platform business 82 percent year over year to $583 million. The company reported at the time that total net revenue shot up 51 percent year over year to $680 million. The company added that The Roku Channel was one of the platform’s top five channels by active account reach. Roku reported active accounts had reached 56.4 million, up 1.3 million from the previous quarter.

Rosenberg reported to Roku boss Anthony Wood, who in a statement said that while Rosenberg “remains deeply invested in the company’s success, he’s ready for his next professional challenge and believes this is the right timeframe for him to make a change. I respect and fully support his decision.”

Rosenberg will officially step down at some point during the spring, the company said. Roku has already begun the recruitment process.

“Working at Roku these last nine years has been the most rewarding time of my career, without a close second,” Rosenberg said in a statement. “Deciding to leave was difficult, but made possible by my belief in the incredible bench strength of the Platform team and the company as a whole.”