Rogue Legacy 2 release date on PC, Xbox Series X

After a little less than two years since releasing Rogue Legacy 2 on Early Access via Steam and the Epic Games store, Cellar Door Games announced that the full version of the generation-spanning RPG action game will finally launch on April 28.

A sequel to 2013’s Rogue Legacy, Rogue Legacy 2 is an action rogue-lite platformer that allows players to choose between several classes of adventurers as they traverse the tunnels and passageways of procedurally-generated dungeons in search of treasure, weapons, and upgradeable traits. Upon dying, players will have to choose among a selection of randomly-generated heirs of their previous character to continue adventuring, with each heir possessing their own unique traits and abilities.

Image: Cellar Door Games

“Our goal for Rogue Legacy 2 was always to make ‘Rogue Legacy 3’ because we didn’t want to settle for just more,” Cellar Door Games said in a press release. “It had to stay true to the original, but also stand on its own as something new. After nearly four years of development, bringing it to the fans is the final step in this long journey, and we hope they find it as special as we do.”

Rogue Legacy 2 features improvements on the traits system from the first game, as well as new features in the form of stat-modifying Relics and improved accessibility options. To celebrate the game’s release date announcement, the original Rogue Legacy will be available to download for free via the Epic Games store from April 7 to April 13.

Rogue Legacy 2 will launch on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on April 28.