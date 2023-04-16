Rode’s Streamer X combines an audio interface with an external capture card

When Rode began offering gaming-specific audio equipment at the end of last year, two of the three products the company announced, the , repurposed existing designs. Its newest Rode X device, the Streamer X, offers something different. It combines an audio interface with an external capture card.

You can connect XLR and line-level microphones and headsets to the Streamer X, with a built-in Rode Revolution preamp offering all the power you need. At the same time, the device can capture and stream footage at 4K and 30 frames per second or 2K at 60 frames per second. It also offers video passthrough at up to 4K and 60 frames per second or 2K and 120 frames per second.

The front of the console features a set of four customizable buttons you can set up to trigger specific sounds and actions on your computer. A pair of USB-C connections allow you to connect the Streamer X to two separate PCs at the same time. Out of the box, the device is fully compatible with Rode’s suite of software tools, including Unify, Rode Central and Rode Connect.

Rode

Separately, Rode also announced the Rodecaster Duo, a new audio interface that brings together all of the features found in the company’s but puts them into a more compact package. That means it should be able to drive even the most power-hungry mics without the need for an in-line signal booster, and offer Bluetooth connectivity for audio monitoring. Rode did not announce pricing details for the Streamer X and Rodecaster Duo, but said both devices would arrive in the coming weeks. The Hamden Journal has reached out to the company for more information, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from it.