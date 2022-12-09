Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game (hopefully) arrives May 26th, 2023

Rocksteady’s long-in-the-making Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game finally has a firm release date. The studio has revealed that its villains-doing-good title will be available on May 26th, 2023. And, as the trailer below shows, it will be memorable for more than just gameplay. This is the curtain call for one of voice acting’s best-known stars.

The upcoming game will have the Suicide Squad take on Batman, voiced by none other than the late Kevin Conroy. This is his last turn as the iconic hero, and it’s an interesting twist at that. Like Superman and other major DC Comics champions, Batman has gone bad — enough so that he’s breaking one of his cardinal rules. Naturally, it’s up to Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang to deal with the Dark Knight.

The game is headed to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It’s too early to say if this will live up to the reputation Rocksteady made for itself with the Arkham Batman games. However, Suicide Squad will have been delayed three years by the time it (presumably) arrives. The developers are clearly willing to take their time, and this hopefully won’t represent a repeat of the so-so Gotham Knights.