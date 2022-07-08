Rockstar will slow ‘Read Dead Online’ updates to focus on the new GTA

Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA VI, if that’s what’s the next entry in the series is going to be called, has been in the works earlier this year when it announced the release date of GTA V and GTA Online for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Now, in a post detailing a major update coming to the GTA Online experience, the developer said that it’s been “steadily moving more development resources” towards the next Grand Theft Auto title over the past few years. The company has done so, because it understands the “need to exceed players’ expectations,” but it has had to make changes to how it supports Red Dead Online as a result.

The biggest change for Red Dead players is that the developer will no longer roll out major themed updates like in previous years. As GameRant explains, that means no more new Specialist Roles, missions and game modes, as well. The company will still build upon existing modes and add new Telegram Missions, which are solo activities players can do to get rewards, this year. But going forward, Rockstar will focus on showcasing previously added Roles and missions during Red Dead Online’s monthly events.

Red Dead Online players had complained about the lack of substantial updates in the past and about Rockstar’s tendency to prioritize the Grand Theft Auto franchise over its other games. GTA is a massive moneymaker for the developer, though, so it doesn’t really come as a surprise that Rockstar has chosen to put all its efforts towards making sure that fans will love GTA VI.