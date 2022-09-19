Rockstar confirms hack, says work on GTA VI will ‘continue as planned’

Image: Rockstar

Rockstar has confirmed the Grand Theft Auto VI footage leaked online over the weekend was stolen from its network. The user who posted the gameplay, “teapotuberhacker,” claims they also carried out an attack on Uber that occurred last week, but it’s still unclear whether they’re actually connected.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Rockstar says on Twitter. “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed…

