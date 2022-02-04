Rockstar confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 in active development

Rockstar Games confirmed Friday that it’s currently working on the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series — presumably, but not yet officially, titled Grand Theft Auto 6 — saying that active development on its next-gen crime spree is “well underway.”

Confirmation of a new Grand Theft Auto came tucked away in a community update on all things GTA, including Grand Theft Auto 5 — originally released way back in 2013 — and the enduring Grand Theft Auto Online.

Here’s what Rockstar had to say:

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

Developing …