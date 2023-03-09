‘RoboCop: Rogue City’ has been delayed to September

RoboCop: Rogue City will arrive a little later than expected. During today’s Nacon Connect stream, it was revealed that the latest game from Terminator: Resistance developer Teyon will now arrive in September. It was previously scheduled for sometime in June.

The showcase included a gameplay trailer. It shows RoboCop seeking information before raiding a drug dealing operation in the basement of an arcade. There’s plenty gore in this gun fight, including an exploding head, which fits in nicely with the over-the-top violence of the RoboCop movies.

Only RoboCop can clean up the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit! Follow the part man, part machine in this gameplay trailer combining detective work and gory shoot-outs.

You can get your hands on #RoboCopRogueCity in September 2023. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/erz8AJJT7F — Nacon (@Nacon) March 9, 2023

Teyon didn’t reveal too much about the story, but RoboCop: Rogue City will tell an original tale in which the cyborg police officer (once again played by Peter Weller) attempts to clean up the crime-ridden streets of Detroit. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The showcase also included another look at The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which Nacon delayed indefinitely just five weeks before it was supposed to arrive last September. There’s still no firm release date for the game, which was initially slated for 2021, but it should (hopefully) land later this year.