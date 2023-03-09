RoboCop: Rogue City gets a new release date, gameplay trailer

The new game starring late-’80s law enforcement action hero RoboCop is coming this September — a little later than planned — publisher Nacon announced Thursday at its Nacon Connect showcase. New footage of RoboCop: Rogue City highlights what players will be able to do when playing as the part-man, part-machine, all-cop protagonist: investigate crimes, shoot bad guys, and hand out parking tickets.

First gameplay of the RoboCop first-person shooter shows off a detailed, derelict Detroit, and Alex Murphy patrolling its streets in search of ne’er-do-wells doing crimes. In the footage, RoboCop roots out a drug den in the basement of an arcade through some very light detective work. He then proceeds to unload his thundering Auto 9 handgun into the faces of some street scum, switching to a submachine gun for even more violence. It’s bloody enough that the gameplay of RoboCop: Rogue City is age-gated. You’ll have to watch it at YouTube.

Elsewhere in the gameplay trailer, we see RoboCop upholding the law in far less destructive ways: by handing out a parking ticket to someone who’s parked too close to a fire hydrant. Here’s an animated GIF of that first-person ticket-giving so you can enjoy it on loop:

Image: Teyon/Nacon

RoboCop: Rogue City brings back Peter Weller as the voice of RoboCop, and you’ll get a sense of his much sleepier dialogue in that gameplay footage. (Hey, Peter Weller is 75 years old. It’s OK! I’m glad he’s back.)

RoboCop: Rogue City will be released in September on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Nacon did not mention the previously announced Nintendo Switch version of the game, and we’ve reached out to see if that version is still coming.