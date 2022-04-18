Roblox banned developer claiming to have Kim Kardashian’s sex tape

The children’s platform, Roblox, made an unpleasant appearance in the premier of Hulu’s reality television series, The Kardashians. In the episode, which aired April 14, Kim Kardashian’s six-year-old son, Saint West, finds an ad for a Roblox game while playing on the platform. Kim then says the advertised game claimed to have additional unreleased footage of her 2007 sex tape in it. On Friday, a spokesperson from Roblox confirmed the existence of the game, but noted the “referenced video was never available on our platform,” and banned the community developer “involved with the incident.”

The full statement from the Roblox spokesperson reads:

The referenced video was never available on our platform—we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules. The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident.

In the episode, Saint West runs up to his mom and shows her the advertisement on his iPad. Saint is giggling, but Kim Kardashian becomes distressed and tells viewers more about what happened.

“This all started earlier at the barbecue. It was clickbait insinuating that if you click on it, there was gonna be a new sex tape coming out.” Kardashian said, “Had my son been a bit older and been able to read, like, I would’ve been mortified, but I […] died inside.”

Roblox is a children’s gaming platform where its users make and publish games. On Roblox, any user, including kids, can make ads for their game, and users often default to using click-bait or memes to direct attention to ads for their games. Roblox did not disclose any information on the creator of the game.

In the episode, Kim Kardashian called Ye (her ex-husband and the artist formerly known as Kanye West) to tell him about what happened. “Saint was on Roblox yesterday and a fucking thing popped up and he started laughing and was like ‘mommy look’ and it was a picture of my cry face,” Kim Kardashian said, through tears. “And it was a game that someone made of Roblox and it said ‘Kim’s New Sex Tape’ when you clicked on it.’”

Despite her frustrations, Kardashian ends the episode on a determined note, “I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the fucking ground.” The full episode, “Burn Them All to the Fucking Ground,” is available to stream on Hulu now.