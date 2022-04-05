Robert Downey Jr.-produced Sherlock Holmes TV universe in the works

Robert Downey Jr. might be returning to the Sherlock Holmes universe — but he may not be playing the character. The former Holmes actor is set to executive produce two new Sherlock Holmes universe series that are in early development at HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Neither show has any concrete details yet, which leaves plenty of questions up in the air. For instance, we’re not sure what these shows might be about, or even if they’ll take place in the same time period. We also don’t know if this Holmes universe will be interconnected, or if it will simply include many different series about the world’s most famous detective.

Perhaps the largest outstanding question about these new Sherlock Holmes shows is whether or not Downey Jr. will reprise his role as the titular sleuth. The actor played Holmes in two films directed by Guy Ritchie, the first of which came out in 2009, and the second in 2011. A third film in the series was briefly in the works, but never ended up moving forward.

Because these two new series are only in early development at the moment, it’s still very possible that HBO Max doesn’t choose to move forward with them.