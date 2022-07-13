Rob Zombie’s The Munsters reboot looks super campy, debuts this fall

The Munsters started life as a classic American sitcom, starring a family of polite monsters living in a suburb. It’s a premise rich with potential — who hasn’t wanted to see a bunch of monsters and cryptids hang out in a house? The franchise has been reimagined several times, and the latest take is Rob Zombie’s movie reboot.

A new trailer released on Wednesday gives us a closer look at that project, promising “the greatest love story ever told.” It looks to be an incredibly campy and earnest take on the Munster family and their life on 1313 Mockingbird Lane. It also appears to be a bit of an origin story in which the couple meet each other, fall in love, and occasionally fry their enemies with supernatural lightning.

Jeff Daniel Philips, who has worked with Zombie before in The Lords of Salem and 3 from Hell, plays Herman Munster. Sheri Moon Zombie, who has previously starred in Halloween, House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and The Lords of Salem, plays Lily in the upcoming film, while Daniel Roebuck portrays Grandpa, also known as the Count.

The Munsters first aired in 1964, and the characters seem relatively unchanged for the new adaptation. Herman is a Frankenstein’s Monster married to a vampire, and his father-in-law the Count hangs out at the house, too. The film’s release window is September 2022.