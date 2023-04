Rivian’s Performance Dual-Motor drivetrain is now available to reservation holders

For customers who placed a preorder on or before March 1, 2022:

switching from Quad-Motor AWD + Max pack to standard Dual-Motor AWD + Max pack reduces price by $4,500 ($6,250 CAD)

switching from Quad-Motor AWD + Max pack to Performance Dual-Motor AWD + Max pack reduces price by $2,000 ($2,750 CAD)

For customers who placed a preorder between March 2, 2022 and May 25, 2022:

switching from Quad-Motor AWD + Max pack to standard Dual-Motor AWD + Max pack reduces price by $6,000 ($7,750 CAD)

switching from Quad-Motor AWD + Max pack to Performance Dual-Motor AWD + Max pack reduces price by $1,000 ($1,250 CAD)