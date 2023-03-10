Rivian says ‘thousands’ of R1T reservation holders will get their trucks within months

For some Rivian R1T reservation holders, the wait is almost over. “Thousands of R1T reservation holders can expect an invitation from us in the coming days,” says Andy Bowman, director of communications at Rivian. “Once their order is confirmed, they can expect to take delivery in the next 1-4 months.”

According to a Rivian support article, those who get the invitation to order an R1T will get access to the configurator, which they can use to decide which options they want. Some configurations apparently won’t be available if the company won’t be able to deliver them within the next four months. According to Bowman, the options you’ll have to wait for include the dual motor drivetrain, max pack battery, and some vegan leather options.

If you choose to configure your truck with the options currently available, you’ll then have to confirm your order. Doing so means that “the factory options for your order will be price-protected,” as long as you don’t make any changes, and that you should expect to get your Rivian within the next one to four months.

In its earnings report last month, the company said it expects to make around 50,000 vehicles this year, though they likely won’t all be R1Ts — the company is also selling an SUV, the R1S, and electric delivery vehicles for Amazon. Those with R1S reservations will likely have to wait a little longer. According to the support article, “invitations are only being sent to R1T reservation holders” at the moment.