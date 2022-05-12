Rivian recalls 502 R1T trucks due to an airbag sensor issue

is recalling some of its electric trucks because of an issue with airbag sensors. The vehicle may not disable an airbag when a child is sitting up front, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing spotted by The Verge. This is Rivian’s first recall and it covers 502 R1T vehicles that were built between September 2021 and April 2022.

Although the NHTSA that children aged under 13 should be in the back seat, that’s not always possible for various reasons. Airbags, which can deploy even in a minor accident, children who are sitting in the front seat.

Rivian said the recalled vehicles “fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, ‘Occupant Crash Protection.'” The company said no injuries have been associated with the issue.

The front passenger seats in the recalled EVs will be replaced for free at Rivian service centers — it currently has 20 of those in the US. The company expects to mail notices to all affected customers by July 1st. Rivian said that until it can replace seats in recalled vehicles, owners should not allow infants or children to sit up front.