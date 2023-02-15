Riot’s next League of Legends spinoff is The Mageseeker, a 2D action RPG

Riot Games announced a new title in its growing lineup of League of Legends spinoffs on Wednesday, and you won’t have to wait too long to be able to play it. The new game, called The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, is a 2D action RPG developed in partnership with Moonlighter developer Digital Sun, and it’s set to launch in the spring on PC and consoles.
The Mageseeker is a “gritty indie 2D hi-bit pixel action RPG that lets players raise a rogue mage army and lead a revolution,” according to a press release from Riot, and you’ll play as Sylas, one of the champions featured in League of Legends. The company provided a very brief glimpse of the game as part of a trailer about its League spinoffs in development, but even that short look gives me strong Hyper Light Drifter vibes.
The Mageseeker is being developed as part of the Riot Forge publishing label, which indicates a game Riot makes in partnership with an outside studio. (Riot Forge games also have the “A League of Legends Story” subtitle to clue you into the fact that they’re in the LoL universe.) Two Riot Forge games have already been released — Hextech Mayhem and Ruined King — and alongside the news of The Mageseeker, Riot shared updated release details about two other delayed Forge games. Double Stallion Games’ 2D action-platformer Convergence (styled Conv/rgence) will be launching in the summer, while Tequila Works’ single-player adventure Song of Nunu will come out in the fall.