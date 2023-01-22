Riot Games may delay ‘League of Legends’ patch following cybersecurity breach

Riot Games, the studio behind League of Legends and Valorant, says a recent security breach may affect its short-term content release schedule. In a tweet spotted by , on Friday its development systems were compromised in a social engineering attack that occured earlier in the week.

“We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained,” Riot said. “Unfortunately, this has temporarily affected our ability to release content. While our teams are working hard on a fix, we expect this to impact our upcoming patch cadence across multiple games.”

Heads up, players. This may impact our delivery date for Patch 13.2. The League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still. https://t.co/DJ8qAKSdQi — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 20, 2023

The studio promised to share more information as it becomes available. On Friday, the League of Legends development team said the incident could affect its ability to release the MOBA’s upcoming version 13.2 update. Before this week, Riot had planned to release the patch on January 25th. Now, some aspects of the release, including a long-awaited , one of the game’s more popular champions, could be delayed until the arrival of patch 13.3 in February. “The League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still,” the official LoL Twitter account said.

“Nothing that would have been in 13.2 will be cancelled, we might just have to move things that can’t be hotfixed (e.g. art changes) to a later date instead,” Andrei van Roon, the head of Riot’s League Studio, added. Riot did not immediately respond to The Hamden Journal’s request for more information on the incident. We’ll update this article when we hear back from the studio.