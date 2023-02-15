Riot confirms League of Legends spinoff Mageseeker and new release dates

League of Legends is a wildly successful game, but in matches on Summoner’s Rift there’s not much time to delve into the characters and their personal struggles. Enter Riot Forge, a publishing label from Riot Games that works with outside developers to create new games set in the League lore. On Wednesday, Riot Forge announced a new title coming soon: The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story.

The Mageseeker stars Demacian rebel Sylas and is described as a “gritty 2D hi-bit pixel action RPG that lets players raise a rogue mage army and lead a revolution.” The developer is Digital Sun, the studio behind the well-received game Moonlighter. The game’s description leaked in January, but now fans have much more concrete look at what The Mageseeker will look like in action.

In League of Legends lore, Sylas is a mage from Demacia, a kingdom founded on the persecution and fear of magic. Mages, like Sylas, are persecuted by the state. Agents called Mageseekers search high and low for any rogue mages, using brutal tactics and cruel methods to root them out.

Sylas actually served as a Mageseeker himself in his youth; his ability to detect and reflect magic proved useful for finding other mages. After a mission went wrong, he was imprisoned in the depths of a Demacian prison. He eventually escaped, using the power of his massive petricite chains to fight back against his oppressors.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will be available on PC and unspecified consoles this spring.

Riot Forge also shared details on two other titles in development: Convergence: A League of Legends Story, a 2D platformer starring Ekko, who fans might recognize from Arcane, will be available in summer 2023; and Song of Nunu, the tale of a boy and his yeti best friend, is set to launch in fall 2023.