Ring’s best video doorbell is 30 percent off today for The Hamden Journal readers

In case you needed a reminder, you no longer have to shell out for an all-in-one security system just to monitor what’s happening at your front door. A competent video doorbell like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 will often suffice while saving you a small fortune, especially since Ring’s flagship model is on sale right now at Wellbots for $174.30 (about $76 off) when you enter promo code RINGVERGE75 at checkout.

The Pro 2 is easily the best wired video doorbell you can buy — and for good reason. The top-of-the-line device offers quick notifications and shoots crisp 1536 x 1536-pixel square video, allowing you to easily keep tabs on your front porch. It also features great motion detection and support for Amazon Alexa along with a solid mobile app and alerts for both people and packages. Note, however, that many of these features — most notably, the smart alerts and the ability to view recorded footage — require a Ring Protect plan, which starts at $3.99 a month or $39.99 annually. But if you can swing the subscription costs and handle the manual installation, the Ring Pro 2 is worth the price of admission.

Sony’s next-gen console supports up to 120fps, 4K HDR, and variable refresh rates. Image: Vjeran Pavic / The The Hamden Journal

If you’ve been holding off on picking up Sony’s next-gen gaming console, now might be a good time to pull the trigger. Last year’s God of War Ragnarök was a standout exclusive and one of the best games of the year, with a compelling story, great combat, and plenty of Norse-inspired lore. Plus, Sony just rolled out a host of improvements for the PS5, including Discord integration and the ability to transfer data between PS5 consoles. Combine that with the recent launch of the PSVR 2 and the upcoming release of titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and you have a console that’s really begun to hit its stride.

Amazon’s Kindle lineup is becoming more complex, especially now that newer devices like the Kindle Scribe and the latest entry-level model sit alongside Amazon’s last-gen e-readers. That said, if you’re someone who really wants to save on an e-reader, there’s nothing wrong with picking up the ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite from 2018, which is currently on sale at Woot in black or blue starting at just $59.99 ($70 off its initial list price).