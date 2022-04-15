Riding in the Mercedes Vision EQXX, the ultimate endurance EV

In January, Mercedes unveiled the Vision EQXX, an electric concept vehicle. It had a sleek exterior, active aerodynamics, and a battery pack that approached 100kWh while being lighter and taking up less volume than packs it had placed in production cars. The plan: drive 1,000 kilometers (622 miles) on a single charge.

On April 5th, it completed that test driving from Germany, through Switzerland and Italy to the south of France. We had a chance to get a ride in that vehicle and talk to one of the drivers. Watch the video above for the full story.