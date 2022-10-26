Rian Johnson’s Poker Face looks like it might be Peacock’s first hit

While everyone’s been eagerly waiting for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion to arrive on Netflix this December, the Knives Out sequel isn’t the director’s only mystery-driven passion project coming to shake up the streaming space. There hasn’t been all that much noise about Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s upcoming Peacock series Poker Face since it was first announced back in March, but the show’s first trailer definitely makes it seem like it might be one of the first fantastic shows of 2023.

Poker Face tells the tale of Charlie Cale (Lyonne), a genial, naturally curious woman born with the uncanny ability to suss out when people are lying. Whether it’s in the thick of a poker game or when she encounters people with dangerous secrets to hide, Charlie can also sense when people are being deceitful, a skill that comes in handy as she journeys across the country solving one mystery after another. Poker Face’s trailer only gives you the briefest glimpse at the kind of murderous, treacherous situations Charlie’s going to feel her way through.

But the trailer does make very clear that Poker Face’s first 10-episode-long season is going to feature a stacked cast of guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Tim Meadows — all of whom are set to play just some of the strange people Charlie’s going to encounter. The trailer also has a style, flair, and sense of grandeur that feels indicative of just how intriguing Poker Face might end up being when it premieres, which could lead to it being Peacock’s first true original hit.