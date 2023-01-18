‘Returnal’ will arrive on PC on February 15th

The next former exclusive that Sony is bringing to PC is , as the bullet hell roguelike will hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on February 15th. That’s just a couple weeks before on March 3rd.
Alongside the release date, Sony-owned Housemarque revealed more details about the PC version. There’s support for and upscaling, as well as NVIDIA’s image-scaling tech. Climax Studios, which supported development of Returnal, added support for ray-traced reflections to go along with the existing RT shadows.
Returnal has two new wide-resolution formats on PC, Ultrawide 21:9 and Super Ultrawide 32:9. On the audio side, you can expect Dolby Atmos, two 3D audio options and 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound. You can plug in a DualSense controller for haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support, or you might prefer to try and survive the deadly alien planet of Atropos using a mouse and keyboard.
To play Returnal on PC, you’ll need at least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) GPU, Intel Core i5-6400 (four-core 2.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (four-core 3.5GHz) processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory and 60GB of storage. Naturally, you’ll need a more powerful rig to get the full impact of Returnal‘s impressive visuals and neon bullets. The has more details on the specs.
