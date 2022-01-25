Respawn is making three more Star Wars games

has announced that is making three more Star Wars games. The studio — also known for Titanfall and Apex Legends — is working on a follow up to its hit 2019 action-adventure title , though it’s not clear if the upcoming game is a direct sequel.
A first-person shooter overseen by a former Star Wars Battlefront producer in the pipeline too. In addition, a strategy game produced by Respawn is on the way, with Bit Reactor leading development. The new third-party studio is headed up by Greg Foertsch, who previously worked on the XCOM series.
EA’s exclusive license to develop and publish Star Wars games . An from Ubisoft’s The Division 2 studio Massive Entertainment is already in the works, while Quantic Dream is developing . Before those and EA’s trifecta of titles even get close to hitting your console or PC, you’ll be able to dive into , which arrives on April 5th.
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.