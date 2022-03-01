Respawn delays limited ‘Apex Legends Mobile’ launch by a week

In February, Respawn revealed that it’s rolling out Apex Legends Mobile in 10 countries this week as part of a “limited regional launch.” Now, the developer has announced that it’s pushing back the game’s initial release “due to current world events” and is now aiming for a March 7th launch. While Respawn didn’t expound on what it meant by “world events,” it was most likely talking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apex Legends Mobile has been in the works over the past three years and was supposed to arrive in Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines and Singapore this week. The limited regional launch, which will run throughout the spring, will help the developer fine-tune gameplay and features, as well as discover any last minute fixes it needs to do. Respawn is asking players in the test countries to share their feedback and will only announce a wide release after it has “made informed decisions coming out of the limited regional launch.”

The mobile game’s character roster is similar to the original Apex Legends game when it first came out, but Respawn stresses that cross-play with the console and PC versions won’t be available. It’s “being built specifically for mobile,” the company said. Although the initial launch has been pushed back, interested players in the aforementioned regions can now pre-register by looking for the game on Google Play or on the iOS App Store.