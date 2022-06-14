Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion arrives on October 28th

The downloadable content Capcom had promised for Resident Evil Village last year now has a release date: It’s called Winters’ Expansion, and it will be available starting on October 28th. Capcom started developing the extra content in 2021, just a few weeks after the game was released, due “popular demand.” Now Capcom producer Tsuyoshi Kanda has revealed some pertinent details about the three features included with the DLC, including the Third-Person Mode that gives you a way to play the main story in a new perspective. If you choose to play in third-person, you’ll get to see Ethan as he explores the village in search of his missing daughter and shoots the undead.

Winters’ Expansion also comes with The Mercenaries Additional Orders. Mercenaries Mode, an arcade-style shooting experience, unlocks after you beat the game for the first time. The DLC will add new stages to it, as well as new playable characters, including Chris Redfield and everyone’s favorite nine-foot tall antagonist, Lady Dimitrescu. Finally, the expansion will show what happens to Rose, Ethan’s missing daughter, 16 years after the original campaign. Rose’s story will show her struggle with her “terrifying powers” and her search for a way to break free from her curse.

Aside from the DLC, Resident Evil Re:Verse — the multiplayer freebie for the game that was supposed to come out in July 2021 — will also be available on October 28th. The PS5 versions of Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 have already dropped, though, and you can get them for free if you already own copies for the PS4.