‘Resident Evil Village VR’ will be available on PSVR2 launch day

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was a key game for the PlayStation VR launch back in 2016, and the franchise is set to play a role for Sony’s upcoming VR headset as well. Resident Evil Village VR will arrive at the same time as PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023 as free DLC for the standard PS5 game, Capcom and Sony announced. That means anyone with the standard game (no Gold Edition required) will get some instant PSVR2 content for free.

Developer Capcom teased a PSVR2 edition of Resident Evil: Village earlier this summer (below), nothng at the time that it would feature the entire PS5 version of the game. “The VR Mode supports the entire campaign and lifts the award-winning experience to new heights,” it said in the latest press release. “A deeper and more captivating adventure awaits with PlayStation VR2… VR Mode utilizes the 4K HDR display, eye tracking, and 3D audio to make Resident Evil Village more realistic and intense than ever.”

At the same time, Capcom’s promising that the PSVR2 Sense controllers will allow players to interact with their surroundings in new ways. “With one controller in each hand, you can feel the vibration, recoil, and resistance as you interact with objects in the world and fire weapons,” according to Sony’s PR.

For instance, players can hold up their arms to guard against enemies that get too close, while weapons will feel “tangibly more realistic in VR mode,” Capcom said. You’ll also see new gameplay elements like dual wielding and natural motion controls for reloading firearms and fighting with knives.

As mentioned, the Resident Evil Village VR DLC will arrive when the $550 PSVR2 launches on February 22, 2023. To play it, you’ll need the PS5 version of Resident Evil Village or Resident Evil Village Gold Edition to play. Sony said that up to 20 games will be available for PlayStation VR2 upon launch, including Horizon Call of the Mountain and Among Us VR.