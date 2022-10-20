Resident Evil Village third-person mode, Shadows of Rose DLC details revealed

The star of Resident Evil 7 biohazard and Resident Evil Village, Ethan Winters, has always been a bit camera shy. Capcom has deliberately obscured the character’s face in both games, and will continue to do so in the upcoming third-person perspective option for Village, which arrives next week.

For Resident Evil Village’s Winters’ Expansion, players will have the option of playing the first-person game with an over-the-shoulder third-person view. Game director Kento Kinoshita said Thursday during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase that the expansion — which is bundled with the main game in the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition — is the perfect reason to return to Village. But don’t go into it hoping for a clear look at ol’ Ethan. Kinoshita says that “even in third-person mode, if you try to turn the camera to see his face, Ethan will look away.”

(Players can try out Resident Evil Village’s third-person perspective right now, thanks to a time-limited demo available on all existing platforms. It offers 60 minutes of playtime.)

Players will have no such issues seeing Rose Winters, however, Ethan’s grown-up daughter and the other star of the Winters’ Expansion. She’s heading back to the game’s titular village to learn more about her past and free herself of unwanted magical powers. Kinoshita said that Rose’s story, Shadows of Rose, will be set in the “Realm of Consciousness,” and players should expect things to get surreal.

In Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase, the company offered a sneak peek at that off-the-rails spooky gameplay, confirming that fans of giant dolls and clowns should not show up for Shadows of Rose.

Image: Capcom

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion arrive on Oct. 28, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In addition to third-person mode and the new Shadows of Rose chapter, players will also get updates to The Mercenaries mode, with playable versions of Chris Redfield, Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, and Karl Heisenberg. All Resident Evil Village owners will also get access to a new multiplayer mode, Resident Evil RE:Verse.

Resident Evil Village is also headed to Mac and Nintendo Switch (in cloud-based form) on Oct. 28.