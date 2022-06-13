Resident Evil Village is getting an expansion with more story and a third-person mode

Capcom has finally shared details on a new expansion for last year’s excellent Resident Evil Village, including a story campaign, more content for the Mercenaries mode, and a third-person mode. The expansion, called the Winters’ Expansion, will be available on October 28th, the company announced at its Capcom Showcase on Monday.

The new story campaign, Shadows of Rose, stars Rose, the daughter of Village protagonist Ethan Winters. “Rosemary Winters, Ethan’s beloved daughter, has grown up and is now struggling with terrifying powers,” Capcom’s Tsuyoshi Kanda wrote in a post on the PlayStation blog. “In search of a way to break free from her curse, Rose enters the consciousness of the Megamycete. Rose’s journey takes her to a mysterious realm where memories of the past return to create a warped and twisted world of nightmares.”

Shadows of Rose takes place in third person, and with Winters’ Expansion, you’ll be able to play the main story in third person as well. The updates to the arcade-y Mercenaries mode include new stages and new playable characters — including the famous nine-foot tall Lady Dimitrescu.

Capcom didn’t just share news about Resident Evil Village. It also announced that the next-gen updates for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 will be available to download today, showed off a brief look at the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, and said that the online multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse will be available the same day as Winters’ Expansion, October 28th.