Resident Evil Village getting VR support for PlayStation VR2

Capcom’s first announced update for Resident Evil Village, last year’s memorable mainline entry in the survival horror-action franchise, is getting PlayStation VR2 support, which will be available for the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Capcom didn’t offer a release date for Resident Evil Village’s VR support, and Sony hasn’t announced a release date for its next-generation virtual reality headset. A teaser trailer showed plenty of first-person action, and tantalizing looks at Lady Dimitrescu at terrifying scale.

The predecessor to Village, 2017’s Resident Evil 7 biohazard, introduced VR support for the franchise. A VR port of Resident Evil 4 for Quest 2 headsets was released last year.

Resident Evil Village was released in May 2021 for Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In our review of the first-person survival-horror game, we called Village’s blend of gunplay and scares “the perfect cocktail of horror and action.”