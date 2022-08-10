Resident Evil Humble Bundles is a great deal with 11 games for $30

Humble’s latest bundle is probably the cheapest way to experience the Resident Evil saga. Just $30 gets you 11 games redeemable on Steam — and a coupon for Resident Evil Village — plus a chance to donate to a good cause. Capcom and Humble’s Resident Evil Decades of Horror game bundle is now live and includes some of the survival horror series’ best (and Resident Evil 6).

The Resident Evil franchise has gotten truly enormous, sprawling across multiple titles and spinoffs. For players who just want a taste, and only have a dollar, there’s a three-item bundle featuring the Resident Evil remake, Resident Evil Revelations, and Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1. Humble also has a seven-item bundle for $10, which includes the aforementioned games as well as Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Resident Evil 6, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Deluxe Edition.

Those who pay $30 or more get the above games, as well as the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes and Resident Evil 7 biohazard. There’s also a 50% off coupon for Resident Evil Village, the eighth game in the mainline series, in the Humble Store. (That’s a separate $30 purchase.) This tier is a good way to catch up on the franchise’s greatest hits. 7 and Village are both very solid survival horror games, while Resident Evil 2 and 3 are more faithful third-person tributes that manage to capture the spirit of the original classics.

All the games in the Resident Evil Decades of Horror game bundle are for Windows PC.

Humble is partnering with Direct Relief for its latest cost-effective bundle full of gaming goodies. Direct Relief is a nonprofit organization that provides medical relief and health services to those who could not access them otherwise.