Resident Evil: Death Island is the Avengers of Resident Evil movies

The gang — Resident Evil heroes Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Rebecca Chambers, Claire Redfield, and Leon S. Kennedy — is all here in the Resident Evil movie to end all Resident Evil movies. Capcom’s next computer-animated adventure set in the world of survival horror, Resident Evil: Death Island, will see the quintet of zombie slayers heading to Alcatraz to uncover and battle a new threat, which may just be… zombie sharks.

The story of Resident Evil: Death Island focuses on Resident Evil 4 star Leon S. Kennedy’s mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from sexy kidnappers, and BSAA agent Chris Redfield investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where it appears a new strain of virus is turning people into monsters. Also, there’s at least one whale that appears to be infected by the T-virus and what appears to be a new strain of aquatic Lickers. There may even be a zombie octopus?!

Regardless, former STARS members Rebecca Chambers and Jill Valentine also get involved, as does Claire Redfield, who is representing human rights organization TerraSave in the ultimate Resident Evil teamup. Even the guy who says “Resident Evil” (or “Biohazard”) in a deep, foreboding voice when you press the start button is here!

Resident Evil: Death Island is a direct sequel to 2017 animated movie Resident Evil: Vendetta. Death Island will come to movie theaters in July in Japan.