Resident Evil 4 remake’s strongest weapon is an egg

Leon Kennedy and his vast arsenal still pack a punch in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

To this day, the agent manages to cram a surprising number of weapons into his briefcase — anything from rocket launchers to handguns is fair game. While players have plenty of options to choose from, one weapon stands heads and shoulders above the rest as the game’s most powerful weapon. No, we aren’t talking about the popular Red9, we’re talking about the gold chicken egg.

Upon first blush, the egg doesn’t look like anything that could be used for combat. The item description mentions that you can eat it to heal, but you can also sell it to the merchant for 9,000 pesetas. (I picked one up in Chapter 4 for the Egg Hunt Blue Note Request on the east side of the lake after you unlock the boat.) But when used in the right scenario, it has the potential to be one of the most powerful items in the game.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

As it turns out, Ramón Salazar, one of the head honchos of the evil cult Leon is attempting to rescue Ashley Graham from, absolutely hates eggs. So much so that if you throw a golden chicken egg at Salazar during his multistage boss fight, he will shrivel up into a writhing pile of flesh, leaving him vulnerable for a follow-up attack that ends the tough boss fight without a fuss.

Fans might remember the gimmick from the original version of the game. However, the remake also contains a nod to the trick for those who might be unfamiliar. To complete a quest called “The Disgrace of the Salazar Family,” you have to throw an egg at a portrait of Salazar in the throne room to complete it.

If you want to try it for yourself, you’re in luck. There is a Gold Chicken Egg is in a Square Lock Box in the throne room. Just grab a golden egg and hold onto it until you challenge Salazar. As you start the fight, throw it at him before he starts moving and boom, you’ve got yourself a scrambled egg and a scrambled boss.