Resident Evil 4 remake: Village Chief Manor combination lock solutions

Completing Resident Evil 4’s Chapter 2 needs you to solve a pair of puzzles in the Village Chief’s Manor — a combination lock with symbols and a rotating Crystal Marble puzzle. Unlocking the combination lock gets you the Crystal Marble which you then need to use on a different lock.

Our Resident Evil 4 remake Village Chief’s Manor combination and Crystal Marble puzzle solutions guide will help you find the solution to the combination lock, and then help you solve the puzzle lock with the Crystal Marble.

Village Chief’s Manor

Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

You’ll reach the Village Chief’s Manor at the very end of Chapter 2. When you get there, the front door is locked, so you’ll enter through the back.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

After you’re done looting everything that isn’t nailed down, there are two locks to deal with — a combination lock downstairs and the bedroom door lock.

Combination lock solution

At the top of the stairs, there’s a typewriter (and a red herb) on your left.

A little down the hallway, there’s a book on your left with the Iluminados 4:3 file — which is also has the combination to that lock: crop, pig, and babe (as in baby).

Back downstairs, the pictograms on the lock are a little vague. The crop looks like laurel leaves, the pig looks like an armadillo, and the babe looks like a little guy facing left. Inside, you’ll find the Crystal Marble.

Crystal Marble lock solution

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Place the Crystal Marble into the bedroom door upstairs. You’ll need to spin it so the air bubbles line up with the symbol inside the lock:

Spin it up until it looks like the symbol upside-down

Spin it sideways 180°

Spin it down 180°

You can check out our full walkthrough of the Resident Evil 4 remake here.