Resident Evil 4 remake trailer is all about Leon S. Kennedy in action

Capcom’s long-awaited remake of horror-action masterpiece Resident Evil 4 is just a month away, and on Thursday, at Sony’s State of Play livestream, the publisher revealed a new look at the game. It’s a definitively action-packed look, with our hero Leon S. Kennedy doing all kinds of fun stuff: Parrying an ax with a knife! Suplexing bad guys! Dodging other axes! And shooting an old lady in the knee, which is justified because she was carrying a chainsaw!

Suffice it to say, Capcom’s third major trailer for Resident Evil 4 is a clear reminder just how action-focused the original game was and a signal about how much more the remake appears to be. There are Majini tentacles to dodge, mine carts to ride, explosive barrels to explode, and Jack Krauser to fight.

Capcom also confirmed the return of The Mercenaries gameplay mode, which will be available as free post-launch DLC for Resident Evil 4. A playable demo for RE4 is also coming ahead of launch.

Resident Evil 4 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on March 24. Like Capcom’s recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, the new version of Resident Evil 4 will modernize the original while “preserving [its] essence,” according to Capcom. The remake will reimage the original’s “while keeping the essence of its direction,” and modernize RE4’s graphics and controls.

Resident Evil 4 was first released on GameCube, initially as a platform exclusive. RE4 later came to a long list of platforms, including Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii, Windows PC, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.