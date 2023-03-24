Resident Evil 4 remake small key locations, locked drawer rewards list

The Resident Evil 4 remake has no shortage of treasures to hunt in each of its three main regions. Some are locked behind puzzles, but others require Small Keys in order to retrieve them. If you’ve stumbled upon a locked drawer, that means there is a treasure waiting to be picked up inside.

Regardless of whether you’re looking to complete the merchant’s treasure maps in the Resident Evil 4 remake or just want to make bank, below are all Small Key locations scattered in the game. If you’re curious about what each locked drawer has trapped inside, you can find each reward and its worth in the last section.

How to open locked drawers in Resident Evil 4 remake

For every locked drawer you find in the Resident Evil 4 remake, there is a Small Key for it hidden somewhere in the region. You can open them in any order, and there isn’t a specific key for a specific drawer.

The only thing to note is that, once you cross the point of no return of a region, you won’t be able to go back and grab any treasures you’ve missed — unless you made a manual save beforehand. If you start a new game plus save after finishing the game once, you’ll have to pick up all treasures again, so you can restart your search then.

All Resident Evil 4 remake Small Key locations

There is a total of eight Small Keys to gather in the Resident Evil 4 remake, spanning the first two regions. There are no more locked drawers once you enter the Island, so make sure to grab everything you need before leaving the Village and the Castle.

As a quick note, while we’re including the number of the chapter in which you’ll encounter the item for the first time, you can grab them at any point as long as you don’t cross the point of no return. In the Village, that point happens when you’re heading over to the extraction point with Ashley. In the Castle, it’s when you head inside the clocktower.

Below, here are all Small Key locations in the Resident Evil 4 remake:

Valley Small Key

Chapter: 2

Region: Village

Location: Inside the shack underneath the hexagonal emblem. Using the eastern entrance as a reference, you’ll find the key inside an open box on a cupboard in that small room on the right, next to a barricaded window.

Image: Capcom

Village Chief’s Manor Small Key

Chapter: 2

Region: Village

Location: As you’re following the main path, you’ll end up inside the Village Chief’s Manor. Head over to the southwestern corner of the ground floor (using the map as reference) to grab the key on top of a pile of papers, in between the couch and the window.

Image: Capcom

Fish Farm Small Key

Chapter: 3

Region: Village

Location: Inside a drawer in the western corner of the area, just south of the marker for the boat fuel, there’s a small shack with the key inside.

Image: Capcom

Lakeside Settlement/Forest Altar Small Key

Chapter: 4

Region: Village

Location: Use your boat to head back to the settlement, and then use your Insignia Key to unlock the path up north, which culminates in the Forest Altar. Once up there, grab the key from the western side, on top of a carriage.

Image: Capcom

Church Small Key

Chapter: 4

Region: Village

Location: Once you’re inside the church, head over to the pulpit and look to your right to grab another key in that southern corner of the area (when looking at the map as reference!).

Image: Capcom

Bindery Small Key

Chapter: 8

Region: Castle

Location: After you go through the Bindery puzzle, you’ll end up in an L-shaped corridor. Once Leon is scared of that creature that crawls rapidly over the wall, head to your left (or the southern corner of that corridor when looking at the map) and grab the key on top of the crate next to the window.

Image: Capcom

Grand Hall Small Key

Chapter: 9

Region: Castle

Location: As you’re looking for the three statue heads and you’re going over to the room up north (while looking at the map), grab the key from inside a cupboard on the upper left corner of that hall with the armors (where Ashley tells Leon he’d like dashing in one of them). It’s on your way to the knights’ encounter, so if you miss it, just enter the room again afterward.

Image: Capcom

Ballroom Small Key

Chapter: 12

Region: Castle

Location: Once you return to the castle area after your ventures with Luis in the mines, you’ll come across the trader as well as a train rail that takes you to the clock tower. Before you do that, move to the right side of the train to find a briefcase with the key inside.

Image: Capcom

Locked drawer rewards for using Small Keys

As mentioned above, there are eight treasures to grab from inside locked drawers using Small Keys. Most of them are for sale only, but there is also a gemstone and a treasure with slots to increase its price with gems.

In terms of locations, they are all super straightforward to find. If you’re in doubt, trading Spinels for the area’s treasure map at the merchant shot will pinpoint where they are. Doing so does not disclose Small Key locations, but hey, that’s why we’re here to help.

The locked drawer rewards in Resident Evil 4 remake are the following: