Resident Evil 4’s ninth chapter finds Leon and Ashley reunited after Leon’s trip through the Castle Battlements in Chapter 8.

Our Resident Evil 4 remake Chapter 9 walkthrough will make sure you don’t miss any items from the beginning of the chapter through the Courtyard, Grand Hall, Armory, Dining Hall, Gallery, Library, and Mausoleum.

Head for the Ballroom

After Luis’ phone call, turn away from the typewriter and smash the vases behind you for some pesetas. There’s another vase up where Ashley was sitting with gunpowder.

There’s a yellow herb on the windowsill to the left of the typewriter.

Save at the typewriter and head outside.

Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Take a left and go smash the barrels for some pesetas and gunpowder. Head back to the right and go down the stairs. The Courtyard itself is vaguely maze-like. And you’ll be attacked by colmillo (the angry dogs) throughout.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Take the first left to find a dead end holding crate with some handgun ammo. Go back to the main path and continue east toward the stairs. Smash the crate to the right of the stairs for some pesetas and handgun ammo.

Turn around and climb the ladder. Pull the switch to lower the first of three flags.

At the base of the ladder, take a right. Take the first left to find a crate under the stairs containing some pesetas and shotgun shells. Head back and follow this path south and then west (right) — follow it to the far end for a crate with some gunpowder, resources (L), and gunpowder.

Backtrack a little and take the first left deeper into the mini-maze. Deal with the cage full of colmillos when you round the corner, and then continue around to the left. At the end of that spiral, you’ll find a crate with a velvet blue and another switch.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Order Ashley to hold this one. Loop back around and through the gate she’s holding open. Head up the stairs. Follow the path around to find the second flag-lowering switch.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

As you head back, a group of zealots will show up. Drop off the walkway to the left and chase them through the maze toward Ashley. She’ll get grabbed, but you’ll meet them before they get far.

Backtrack to the main path. When you reach the foot of the stairs, go straight and cross the Courtyard heading north. Around the corner, turn right to find an open area with crates holding a viper, resources (L), rifle ammo, and pesetas.

Turn around and go north as far as you can, and then turn left. Take the next right, and then another right to head east. Follow the path through a U-shaped bend and smash the crate with a green herb and rifle ammo as you pass. Clear the next colmillo cage around the next corner.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Follow the path around to the (dry) fountain. Pass the fountain and take a left. Inside the little room there, smash the vase for some resources (L) and open the chest for an Elegant Chessboard treasure.

Back outside, take a left and pass under the stairs. Before you climb the ladder, cut to the right and unlock the gate back to the earlier area(s).

Climb the ladder and throw the third flag-switch.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Head back to the stairs — at which point you’ll get attacked by a couple more tentacled colmillos. Take the stairs up and push through the doors to the Grand Hall.

Merchant // Grand Hall

Immediately through the doors, turn right and grab the resources (S) from the cabinet. Look up to find this area’s Blue Medallion 1 of 6. Open the other cabinet on the left for some handgun ammo.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

In the hall itself, the second statue on the right is holding a lantern containing an alexandrite.

Take the first door on the right (south) to find the merchant.

To the right as you enter, grab the Destroy Blue Medallions 4 Blue Note Request from next to the typewriter — we’ll get to the rest of them in a second. Across from the door, grab the Merchant Tip: Next-Level Upgrades! file. We can’t do anything with the lock to the right, yet, so visit the merchant.

Sell the Elegant Chessboard, Ornate Beetle, any Velvet Blue you’ve picked up, and the Ornate Necklace inlayed with four gemstones — we got a total of almost 74,000 pesetas after the gemstone bonuses.

The only new thing he’s selling is the Case Upgrade (8×13) for 36,000 pesetas. Buy it. He’s also got a Chalice of Atonement in the Trade tab if you’re looking to turn spinels into cash.

He’s also offering two new tune up levels for all of your weapons. Repair your Combat Knife and pick out something you like.

Save at the typewriter.

Shooting Gallery 2

To the left of the Merchant is an elevator to the second Shooting Gallery — where you can win more Charms.

This time, you’ll be using the TMP submachine gun and the Riot Gun.

The same advice applies this time as for the first Shooting Gallery you ran into back in Chapter 3: Be patient, make your shots count, and practice.

Dining Hall // Serpent Head

Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

The door on the south wall of the Merchants room leads to a shortcut all the way back to the Water Hall. We’ll use that a bit later. Instead, head back to the Grand Hall and turn right.

Stand under the second chandelier and look up. Start walking around clockwise. About a quarter of the way around — at about 9 o’clock — you’ll see Blue Medallion 2 of 6.

Head up the central stairs. You’ll find the Headless Statue here. To the right, there’s a painting(?) showing a clue about what you’ll be doing here. Look behind the center pillar behind the statue for Blue Medallion 3 of 6.

Take a left, and grab the More Pest Control Blue Note Request from next to the door. Push through.

As soon as you walk in, there’ll be a rat to your left. Kill it for Rat 1 of 3.

In the Dining Hall itself, head for the far end of the room and grab the red herb from the table. There are two vases in the corners with gunpowder and pesetas.

Look to the right. Behind the curtains on the window over the sofa, you’ll spot Blue Medallion 4 of 6.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

The back wall has a pair of portraits. The puzzle to this room is getting Ashely to sit at the place setting that matches the portrait on the left, while Leon sits in the chair matching the setting on the right.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Stand at the other end of the room — at the end of the table closest to the Caged Serpent Statue. Order (maybe ask, Leon, jeez) Ashley to sit in the second chair on the right. Leon’s seat is fourth on the left (closest to the portraits). Ring the bell to remove the cage around the statue.

Go grab the Serpent Head key item. Head back to the Grand Hall and place it on the Headless Statue.

Armory // Lion Head

Facing back down the Grand Hall toward the Merchant, head up the stairs on the right. Smash the vase as you pass for some pesetas, and then open the cabinet at the far end for some gunpowder. Head through the door on the right.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

After Ashley comments on the armor, turn right for a vase containing some handgun ammo. Grab the gunpowder from the table. The cabinet in the back left corner has a small key inside, and the table in the far right corner has a green herb.

Continue forward to the Armory. Before you drop down, head over to the right side. Look above the chair in the alcove for Blue Medallion 5 of 6.

Drop down to the lower level, and do a quick loop to smash vases for resources (S), resources (L), gunpowder, handgun ammo, more gunpowder, more handgun ammo, and a flash grenade.

When you pick up the Lion Head, the suits of armor around the room will start moving — these are Living Armor piloted by a plaga. The armor deflects your bullets, so their weak point is really small.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

The best way to handle them is to parry one (or two) of their sword attacks to stun them, and then melee their helmets off. From there, pump bullets into the parasite until it explodes. Flash grenades also do a lot of damage to an exposed parasite, so keep them handy if you have them.

Ashley will help by dropping lanterns on the knights to stun them, but she only has a few.

When you’re done (rolling your eyes at Leon’s “nighty-night, knights” quip), grab the spinels they dropped and catch Ashley when she joins you downstairs.

Interact with the two centaur tails (weird) to open the gate out of the Armory.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

On the way out, open the chest for the Cubic Device key item. Watch the floor to your left for Rat 2 of 3.

Smash the vases for pesetas, a heavy grenade, and gunpowder as you make your way back to the Grand Hall.

Treasure diversion // Square Lock Box 1 and 2

Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Now that we have that Cubic Device (and finally have another Small Key), we can backtrack to get some treasures.

Head into the Merchant’s room. Go interact with the device in the back right corner and use the Cubic Device — you’ll have to rotate it 2 down and 1 left to get the shapes to line up. Inside, you’ll get a Butterfly Lamp.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Head through the next door leading south. At the bottom of the stairs, ride the car back to that safe room between the Audience Chamber and the Water Hall. Outside, take a left to return to the Audience Chamber.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

When you push through the doors, you’ll have to deal with another crowd of zealots who turn into Plaga Mandibula and another red robed zealot. Once they’re all dispatched, use the small key on the drawer along the north wall for a Gold Bar, and then head for the northwest corner.

Use the Cubic Device again — rotate it twice to the right (or left, really) with R1. This time, you’ll find a Justitia Statue.

We can grab two more treasures while we’re in the neighborhood. Head back into the Water Hall and dispatch the new group of zealots waiting for you. Continue all the way through, and head up north toward the Wine Cellar. Just before you get there, head into the hallway to the north. You’ll have to deal with another living armor.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

On the right, boost Ashley over the locked door. Inside the chest behind it, you’ll get another Depraved Idol. On the right, grab the Salazar Family Chronology file and smash the crate for some resources (L).

Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Continue to the Bindery and fight another pair of living armors. Keep going to the Castle Battlements. When you reach the first tower, kill the zealot, throw the switch to open the door on the first floor, and climb the ladder. There are two more zealots to deal with on the second floor. Go through the door, and climb the ladder on your left.

Check for zealots as you make a big loop around the top of the tower (skip the stairs for now). At the far end of the loop, you’ll find Clockwork Castellan 8 of 16.

Head up the stairs in the middle of the roof. Smash the barrel on the right for pesetas, a velvet blue, and handgun ammo. On the left, grab the yellow herb and then open the chest for an emerald.

Backtrack all the way to and through the Courtyard to return to the Grand Hall. Hit the Merchant again to sell off your new treasures and buy some new tune ups.

Gallery // Goat Head

Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Back in the Grand Hall, go place the Lion Head on the Headless Statue. This time, turn around and take the left stairs to go up to the balcony. There’s a vase on the way and a cabinet at the far end both with resources (S).

Go through the door toward the Gallery.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Smash the vase you come to for a hand grenade, and then start across the walkway to your left. A zealot and a red robed-zealot will show up to throw a switch, lowering the walkway to the ground. That red-robed zealot — zealot (staff) — should be your first target. He’s the one that turns the normal zealots into Plagas Mandibula.

If you can’t take him out from here either with a grenade or rifle, it’s possible to head to the right and sprint past all the zealots. Go up the small stairs there and, when you hit the wall, turn left to climb the ladder. Follow the hall at the top — against sprinting past zealots — to find him. Take him out first, and then deal with the rest of them. And remember that a flash grenade does huge amounts of damage against Plagas Mandibula.

Once everyone’s cleared out, throw the switch on the balcony to raise the walkway again.

Head back down the ladder and down the steps to the main floor. Take a right to find a green herb on a table along the wall. Continue counterclockwise for a vase with resources (S). In the middle of the room, look for a flash grenade and more resources (S) on a table.

Head upstairs and under the walkway. Take a right, and watch on your right for Blue Medallion 6 of 6.

At the other end of the walkway, look for two vases with gunpowder and rifle ammo, and a fancy chest with a yellow diamond.

Head back to the main floor and turn right. At the top of the stairs, there’s a vase with a green herb to the right and another with handgun ammo to the left. Head up the stairs against the wall to unlock the door back to the beginning of the gallery.

Cross the walkway again to find some loose shotgun shells on the railing. Behind the statue are two vases with rifle ammo, handgun ammo, resources (L), and gunpowder. Grab the Goat Head. A trio of zealots will come at you when you do.

Head back to the Grand Hall and place the Goat Head.

Rescue Leon

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

After a quick cutscene where Leon demonstrates some badassery that’s not really reflective of when you’re controlling him, you’ll assume control of Ashley and head into the Library(ish).

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Walk forward into the next room and grab the lantern on the left. When the secret panel slides open, keep following the only path you can forward.

You’ll pass Rat 3 of 3 for your request, but Ashley doesn’t have a way to kill it. We’ll come back for it in a bit. Snake through the bookshelves until you find the clock puzzle. Take a left and grab the Way to the Hidden Mausoleum file, and then go through the door.

Follow the next hall around into the Library.

Library

Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Crouch and duck under the shelves to the left. Loop around the room to the right and continue south until you find a stone pedestal.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Place the lantern in it to slide a bookcase over. Step to the left and follow the path back to a crank. Turn it to lower a hidden staircase.

Back around front, retrieve the lantern and head up the secret stairs. At the top, go grab the Bunch of Keys from the table.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Back downstairs, there’s a living armor patrolling. Hitting it with Ashley’s lantern (holding L2), will stun it. Wait for it to come around on your right, stun it, and then head left.

Stick to the left wall, and run forward to duck under another set of shelves. Use the Bunch of Keys — the fish one — to open the chest there for an Elegant Perfume Bottle.

Duck back out and turn left. Your goal is the elevator at the north end of the room. You’ll have to stun another plaga on the way.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

At the elevator, use the third of the Bunch of Keys to unlock the door, get inside, and push the button. When the elevator stops, shove open the gate.

Head forward to hit a cutscene. To the right, there’s another Grandfather Clock puzzle and a typewriter. Save, and then turn left to find a Shield-Shaped Slot, a Square Lock Box, and a the Librarian’s Note file.

Head left and follow the blood trail (probably nothing) around to another desk. Pick up the Hastily Written Note file to find the solution to the Grandfather Clock puzzle behind you. Go enter the time (shown in the image above).

Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

When the panel slides open, run down the stairs, stun another living armor, and use the crank to open another secret panel.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

There’s going to be a new gap in the bookcases on your right where a living armor smashed through. Duck through, and sprint for the Grandfather Clock you saw earlier. Set this one to 11:04 as well, and then watch behind you for a plaga to come at you. Stun it, and then run down the stairs.

There’s nothing you can do in the bottom of the stairs, so just call the elevator. Turn around and stun another plaga before you get in.

Mausoleum

Sprint to the far end of the Mausoleum. There’s another gong puzzle here. This time, you’re looking for an Eagle, Stag, Fish, and Snake. Conveniently, there are only four gongs in the room. Your job is to get to them while avoiding the many living armors that chase you.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

When you unlock the door, sprint through. They won’t be able to follow you. Duck behind the screen on your right to find a locked chest. Use the snake key (the first one) from the Bunch of Keys to open it and grab an emerald.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Continue along the path and around the corner. In the final room, there are three pedestals and lanterns surrounding a crypt. The lanterns are projecting a shape, and the walls of the crypt have a symbol on them. Your job is to match them up.

At the back, swap the lantern you’ve been carrying for the crescent moon lantern.

Take that one counterclockwise and swap it for the star.

Take the star to the far side and place it.

When the door unlocks, run in and grab the Salazar Family Insignia.

When you pick it up, all the lanterns will go out. Sprint back the way you came and up the stairs. Crouch under the pre-frozen knights, and then sprint to the elevator. Use the pillars as cover as much as you can.

At the top, start up the stairs back to the Library. You’ll run into another living armor that you can’t get past. Lure it back down the stairs to the more open room, and then dodge past it.

At the top of the stairs, take a hard right and go through the door. When you reach the Library itself, your goal is the hallway in the northeast. Pause when you enter to lure the two living armors closer, and then take a left to duck under the shelves like you did at the beginning. Cut to the right and into the hallway.

Image: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Follow the stairs up, and take a right at the top to place the Salazar Family Insignia in the Shield-Shaped Slot.

Duck through the door and watch the cutscene where Ashley gets grabbed. Again.

We’ll go rescue her (again) in Chapter 10. Or you can return to our full Resident Evil 4 remake walkthrough here.