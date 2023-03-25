Resident Evil 4 remake: All Clockwork Castellan locations

The Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans aren’t just a fun collectible to hunt down. Similarly to the Mr. Racoon bobbleheads in the Resident Evil 2 remake, there are 16 figures — this time modeled after Ramón Salazar himself — to destroy. Once you do, you’re rewarded with a Primal Knife, which, after you’ve upgraded fully, will be indestructible.

Parrying is a fundamental mechanic in the Resident Evil 4 remake, and so is repairing your knives. The Primal Knife gets rid of this condition altogether, which makes it one of the most important rewards to pursue. Below are all the Clockwork Castellan locations, and what the Primal Knife offers in terms of stats.

All 16 Clockwork Castellan locations in Resident Evil 4 remake

There are 16 Clockwork Castellan figures in the Resident Evil 4 remake, matching the number of chapters in the game. That said, some can be obtained at different points of the story, as long as you don’t lock yourself out by heading toward the last objective in each of the three regions.

Once you see a Clockwork Castellan, all you have to do is shoot it or hit it with your knife if you can reach it. If you’re using closed caption subtitles, you’ll see a message saying “[mechanical cadence]” whenever you’re close to one, as well as a clockwork sound. But if you don’t want to be on the lookout for them, we’ve got you covered.

Here are all 16 Clockwork Castellan locations in the Resident Evil 4 remake:

Clockwork Castellan #1 – Village

You can find the first collectible in the optional area that emerges from the first spot of the merchant. Head to the valley and grab the Hexagon Key from the tower in the middle. Then come back and open this path. Head north until you get to the cabin on the left side, and then shoot the collectible on the ground inside the cabin.

Clockwork Castellan #2 – Lake

The second collectible is in the dock below the merchant spot near the lake area (there is a ladder that takes you there, or you can dock using your boat). Head to the southeastern corner of the area and move towards the crate that you can destroy. The figurine can be shot through the crack above you between the boxes and the ceiling.

Clockwork Castellan #3 – Forest Altar

The third is in the Forest Altar, which you can access through the Lakeside Settlement in Chapter 4 using the Insignia Key. Head over to the fence on the opposite side of the altar and look to the side aiming at the woods to find the figurine on the ground.

Clockwork Castellan #4 – Lakeside Settlement

The fourth is inside the southwestern shack in the Lakeside Settlement, which you can get to during Chapter 4. Hop to the inner room and you’ll find the figurine close to the broken ceiling.

Clockwork Castellan #5 – Village Chief’s Manor

The fifth Clockwork Castellan is in the attic of the Village Chief’s Manor. In Chapter 5, go to the manor with Ashley and have her drop down the ladder in the second-floor room. Once in the attic, look at the left side and shoot the figurine there.

Clockwork Castellan #6 – Checkpoint

The sixth is on your way to the Checkpoint in Chapter 6. After clearing the canyon of enemies, you’ll come across the door that leads to the next area. Before you go, turn to the right toward the pyre on the corner and shoot at the figurine next to it.

Clockwork Castellan #7 – Treasury

The seventh collectible is right before entering the Treasury in Chapter 7. After the fight in the dungeon, you’ll go up to a quiet cellar. The figurine is on top of one of the shelves towards the center of the room.

Clockwork Castellan #8 – Courtyard

The eight figurine is in Chapter 9, located in that northwestern corner of the maze close to the staircase (while looking at the map). It’s behind the table with the First Aid Spray.

Clockwork Castellan #9 – Castle Battlements

There’s another collectible in Chapter 9, where you first have to escape from the Garrador and then kill him with the cannon. Return to that tower, where you first encounter the enemy, and instead of following the same way as before, head in the opposite direction, facing the first tower you enter. So, while looking at the map, it’s the one to the left of Castle Battlements.

Hop there, grab the treasure and other items, and then go all the way around to find the collectible at arms’ reach sitting on top of some bags.

Clockwork Castellan #10 – Depths

There’s another collectible in Chapter 10 as you’re looking for a way out after falling down. Once you get to the merchant room, look at the sewer duct right on the opposite side. The Clockwork Castellan is hanging upside down and you can aim at its head. Try moving a bit to the side if you don’t see it right away.

Clockwork Castellan #11 – Stopover

The next one is in Chapter 11, inside the Stopover after the cart section. Hop inside and aim at the southern side of the room (looking at the map), as the figurine is up on the ceiling.

Clockwork Castellan #12 – Clock Tower

The eleventh figurine is in Chapter 12. Once you’re inside the clock tower, head over to the northwestern corner (by looking at the map) of the first floor (the one you first enter) to find it on top of a crate. This is one of the few you can destroy using your knife, too.

Clockwork Castellan #13 – Wharf

Moving on to Chapter 13. After going through the Wharf, and right before you enter the door on the northeastern side of the map, there is a detour you can take to the right with some cargo shipments and patrolling enemies.

Take them down and head to the south eastern corner, using the map as reference. The figurine is underneath the red cargo attached to the truck, to the right of the green forklift.

Clockwork Castellan #14 – Amber Storeroom

It’s time for Chapter 14. After you part ways with Ashley in the Amber Storeroom, you’ll come across a road to the campsite. Take the one on the left that goes west, and you’ll arrive at a small checkpoint room. Shoot at the figurine on top of the lockers against the wall.

Clockwork Castellan #15 – Specimen Storage

Chapter 15, almost there. Once you’re inside the Specimen Storage, take a detour to the room up north (looking at the map) and destroy the figurine that’s up in the ceiling.

Clockwork Castellan #16 – Escape Sequence

The last Clockwork Castellan is found in the very last chapter, after you’ve fought the final boss. Once the escape sequence starts, you’re going to enter a room where an enemy will try to attack you.

Step inside and head to the center, looking north using the map as a reference. There is a green forklift to the right and a pile of crates to the left. Right in the middle, standing stoic in the dark, is the last collectible.

Reward for finding all Clockwork Castellans

After you’ve destroyed all 16 Clockwork Castellans, you’ll complete the related challenge. In order to get your hands on the Primal Knife, you need to head over to the Extra Content Shop and purchase it for 1,000 challenge points.

How to get the indestructible knife in Resident Evil 4 remake

In order to find it, you need to interact with any typewriter, and the Primal Knife will be in the storage tab. Simply select it to add it to your inventory. It doesn’t matter when you do this, by the way — I reloaded older saves and the knife was available either way.

Take it to the merchant and you’ll be able to upgrade both its power and durability. After both of the stats are maxed out, you can grab the exclusive upgrade for the Primal Knife to become indestructible, which costs 10,000 ptas. or a ticket from the merchant’s trade tab.

The only downside is that you’ll basically have to beat the story once to get the knife. But hey, new game plus is going to be a breeze.

