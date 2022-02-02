Resident Evil 4 HD Project mod, out now on PC, is faithful new remaster

Resident Evil 4 is the game that keeps on giving. After over eight years in production, a small team of modders has released a high-definition remaster mod for the 17-year-old game. And the results are nothing short of phenomenal.

HD remasters for older games are nothing new, but few display the kind of fastidious, careful attention to detail as the Resident Evil 4 HD Project. Described as “a complete graphical remaster of the entire game,” the mod includes enhanced textures, 3D models, menus, cutscenes, pre-rendered videos, lighting and visual effects, improved widescreen support, and other various performance improvements.

In addition to remastering the “Assignment: Ada” and “Separate Ways” bonus campaigns and the arcade-style “Mercenaries” mode, the mod also allows players the ability to optionally restore visual effects that are often glossed over or ignored entirely in similar HD remaster projects, such as the depth-of-field blur of the original GameCube release.

Where so many other HD remasters miss the mark by sacrificing the aesthetic and ambiance of the original game for the sake of improved visual fidelity, the team behind the Resident Evil 4 HD Project mod has gone above and beyond to preserve the look and feel of the original game, going so far as to track down the exact same locations and objects that Capcom used as the basis for the game to use as sources for the textures seen in the mod. More than just your run-of-the-mill performance mod, the Resident Evil 4 HD Project is a labor of love that both improves upon Capcom’s own 2014 “remaster” while showing off a reverential appreciation for the small yet significant details that made the original game so memorable in the first place.

The Resident Evil 4 HD Project is available to download from the mod’s website. You’ll need to own a copy of the Steam version of Resident Evil 4 before you can play.