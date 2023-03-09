Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo: how to download

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake launches in just a couple weeks, but you can now try it ahead of launch thanks to a new demo, the “Chainsaw Demo.” The demo, which takes place during the beginning village part of the game, is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC (via Steam). You can play the demo as much as you want, and there’s no time restrictions on the demo itself, so you can go at your own pace. (I might need that so I can successfully escape the chainsaw man.)