Resident Evil 4 blue medallion locations, all request solutions guide

The Resident Evil 4 remake requests are bound to keep you busy during your visit to Spain. The merchant has plenty of new tricks up his sleeve, and one of them includes a series of side activities corresponding to each of the three main regions you traverse through.

Blue medallions return, and are arguably the headliner once again, but these optional missions in the Resident Evil 4 remake do more than have you looking up high for shiny things to shoot. They make for a great excuse to explore corners of the map that you might have missed while following the main path. From taking care of rats to fishing, there is plenty for Leon to procrastinate his search for Ashley with.

How requests work in Resident Evil 4 remake

There is a total of 19 requests to take care of throughout the course of the story. There is a certain number for each region in the game — the Village, Castle, and Island areas — and you’ll need to complete them before moving on to the next region. Otherwise they’ll be marked as failed.

However, if you start over in a new game plus save after finishing the story once, the progress will remain for the requests’ corresponding challenge. But you’ll have the option to repeat them if you want as they’ll reset in each new playthrough.

Image: Capcom

Completing requests rewards you with Spinels, which are used for purchasing special items in the merchant’s store. Some of the tasks require you to fetch specific items and sell them, so you’ll be gaining a bit of money for your troubles every now and then, too.

You’ll usually find requests either close to doors as you follow the main path, or around the merchant’s shops. That being said, except for a few that require you to advance past a point in the story first, you can tackle them before finding the request itself.

Here is how to complete all of the Resident Evil 4 remake requests, going from all four blue medallion locations, then all other requests in order.

Blue Medallion farm locations (Destroy the Blue Medallions 1)

Area: Farm

Reward: Spinel x3

You’ll need: 5 medallions

The first batch of blue medallions is in the farm area as you’re heading towards the lake. You can either tackle them during your first visit or at any point afterward, as long as you don’t head over to the extraction site in the main story, since you won’t be able to return.

Starting from the southern corner of the area, the first medallion is hanging outside of the house with the typewriter inside.

Image: Capcom

The second medallion is hanging from the ceiling inside the small barn on the western side of the farm.

Image: Capcom

The third medallion is behind one of the pillars inside the large barn in the mid-south part of the area, below the word “farm” if you’re looking at the map.

Image: Capcom

The fourth medallion is hanging from the upper window of the biggest barn toward the north side of the farm.

Image: Capcom

The fifth medallion is hanging underneath a passage with a broken ledge, which surrounds a door to the circle-shaped structure of the farm area, where you hop inside to activate the mechanism to move forward. From the barn, head over to the upper floor and shoot at it from the outside, standing on the opposite corner.

Image: Capcom

Pest Control

Area: Abandoned Factory

Reward: Spinel x3

You’ll need: 3 rats

As you follow the main story, Leon will end up inside the Abandoned Factory, where you’ll get a handy tutorial regarding stealth and the overall use of your knife. While there isn’t a specific request sign, you’ll come across three rats here. Take care of them using your knife (or your weapons after you’ve recovered your things) to complete the task. Remember to use closed caption subtitles to see the “[rats squeaking]” prompt so you don’t miss them.

Image: Capcom

Viper Hunter

Area: None specified (I recommend the Fish Farm)

Reward: Spinel x4

You’ll need: 3 vipers

In the Village region, you’ll begin to find vipers inside crates like in the original. Killing them will let you grab them as loot, which you can then use to heal yourself or sell to the merchant. For this task, you’ll need three of them, and the Fish Farm is the perfect place to tackle the request, as there are plenty of them swimming on the water. Either knife or shoot them, it doesn’t matter. Retrieve at least three and sell them to the merchant.

Image: Capcom

Grave Robber

Area: Church

Reward: Spinel x2

You’ll need: 2 emblems engraved on tombstones

As you’re heading to the church, you’ll come across a graveyard with a few enemies around. All tombstones have an engraved emblem that you can destroy. Most of them don’t do anything, but if you break the ones from the two tombstones that are placed next each other in the center of the graveyard, you’ll complete the request. I recommend using the knife to save bullets, especially this early on in the story.

Image: Capcom

Blue Medallion quarry, fish farm locations (Destroy the Blue Medallions 2)

Area: Quarry and Fish Farm

Reward: Spinel x4

You’ll need: 5 medallions

The second batch of blue medallions is in both the Quarry and Fish Farm areas as you’re tasked to cross the lake. You can either tackle them during your first visit or at any point afterward, as long as you don’t head over to the extraction site in the main story, since you won’t be able to return.

Here are the quarry and fish farm locations at a glance on a map:

Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Capcom via The Hamden Journal

Starting from the Quarry, the first blue medallion is hanging from the tower made out of boards, which is to the upper left of the passage that leads north.

Image: Capcom

The second blue medallion is on the spot where the boat is located. Head to ground level and aim underneath the boardwalk, facing the side where the emblem puzzle is.

Image: Capcom

Onto the Fish Farm now. Starting from the eastern side of the area, the third blue medallion is inside the shack with the typewriter.

Image: Capcom

The fourth blue medallion is hanging on the southern wall of the Fish Farm, to the left of the structure below “Fish Farm” on the map, in between the cracks of the wall.

Image: Capcom

The fifth blue medallion is underneath the boardwalk up north of the Fish Farm. If you take the ground-level path as you traverse the water in that upper area, head west and you’ll find the medallion at the same level as the divisor line of the map.

Image: Capcom

Egg Hunt

Area: None specified (I recommend east of the lake)

Reward: Spinel x3

You’ll need: 1 gold chicken egg

As you’re investigating the lake on your boat after the boss encounter, you’ll notice a small island right on the eastern side of the lake itself, following the same line as the shipwrecked boat in the center. Take Leon there and hop off to find a chicken farm. If you head to the eastern side (using the map as reference) you’ll find the gold chicken egg. Go ahead and sell it to the merchant during your next stop at his shop.

Image: Capcom

Catch Me a Big Fish

Area: Lake

Reward: Spinel x4

You’ll need: 1 Lunker Bass

The Lunker Bass is found in the Lake area, slightly northeast of the Boat House. As soon as you arrive with your boat, you’ll notice a large figure moving on the water. Go ahead and throw spears at the fish until it’s dead. Then, go ahead and pick it up (it’s a big ‘un, so make space in your inventory first) to sell it to the merchant.

Image: Capcom

A Savage Mutt

Area: Village Chief’s Manor

Reward: Spinel x8

You’ll need: 1 wild dog

This request becomes available after you’ve escaped from the castle with Ashley. The main story will take you through the village again and up north, but before you do, return south toward the Village Chief’s Manor.

Head inside the room on the upper floor of the manor, and activate the mechanism behind the crack in the wall to drop the ladder from the attic. Then, command Ashley to pull it down and you’ll be able to get up there. Loot the place, including the Clockwork Castellan inside, and then head outside.

Once you return to the main path towards the village, you’ll see a large dog on the other side of the gate. It will then be waiting for you in the village itself. Using the shotgun and the AMP is a good way of dealing with it, as well as any grenades you may have. It moves faster than other dogs, and has more life than usual, so be wary.

Image: Capcom

Blue Medallion castle gate locations (Destroy the Blue Medallions 3)

Area: Castle Gate

Reward: Spinel x5

You’ll need: 6 medallions

The third batch of blue medallions is in the Castle Gate area where you need to use the cannon. You can either tackle them during your first visit or at any point afterward, as long as you don’t head over to the clocktower in the main story, since you won’t be able to return.

Starting from the northern spot of the area, you’ll see the first blue medallion hanging from off the map next to the northern wall that surrounds the castle.

Image: Capcom

The second blue medallion is on a tiny window of the open room of that north area, where you find the enemy that has the parasite when you first step into the Castle Gate.

Image: Capcom

Without leaving that northern corner of the Castle Gate, head to the very northwestern corner to find the third blue medallion next to the treasure chest.

Image: Capcom

The fourth medallion is on the southern side of the Castle Gate area. If you’re looking at the map, it’s inside the destroyed shrine-looking structure that is next to the southern ledge of the castle. If you approach it from the right side, you’ll see the medallion hanging on that window that overlooks the outside area of the map.

Image: Capcom

The fifth blue medallion is inside the room where you destroy the boulder entrapment that activates the cannon mechanism. You can destroy it by aiming at the western side of the room at ground level.

Image: Capcom

The sixth blue medallion is outside of the Castle Gate, found on the southwestern corner of the map. For this one, I recommend standing from where the ladder site in the middle of the area. Once you’re up on that balcony, aim southwest (using the map as reference) to find the medallion hanging from a tree. In the view, you’ll have a staircase on the left, a tower on the right, and the tree right in the middle.

Image: Capcom

Blue Medallion grand hall locations (Destroy the Blue Medallions 4)

Area: Grand Hall

Reward: Spinel x5

You’ll need: 6 medallions

The fourth batch of blue medallions is in the Grand Hall area of the castle. You can either tackle them during your first visit or at any point afterward, as long as you don’t head over to the clocktower in the main story, since you won’t be able to return.

Starting from the western entrance to the Grand Hall, the first blue medallion is on that southern corner before you step into the hall itself, above the drawer with treasure inside.

Image: Capcom

The second blue medallion is on the far eastern side of the Castle Hall, behind the three-headed statue, hiding behind a pillar close to the eastern wall.

Image: Capcom

The third blue medallion is on the upper floor of the Grand Hall, hanging from the chandelier. You can get a clear view of it if you aim from the northern side towards the center of the room.

Image: Capcom

The fourth blue medallion is inside the Gallery area, which you’ll enter while searching for the three animal heads. Standing on the southern corner, look to your left to find the medallion hanging from a pillar.

Image: Capcom

The fifth blue medallion is inside the Armory area. From ground level, after fighting the knights, aim at the southern side of the area (using the map as reference) and look above to find the medallion hiding in between the opened curtains.

Image: Capcom

The sixth blue medallion is inside the Dining Hall. Head over to the northeastern side of the hall itself, and aim at the window to find the medallion hidden in between the curtains.

Image: Capcom

More Pest Control

Area: Grand Hall and Library

Reward: Spinel x3

You’ll need: 3 rats

This request has two parts. You can kill the first two rats as you’re searching for the statue heads. I found one in the corridor that leads to the Armory, and the other one a few steps into the Dining Hall before turning the corner. As always, they’ll move around once you get close.

The third rat is inside the Library, and you can only get to it once Leon has access to it. I found it roaming around the corridor with the animal heads hanging on the walls. Remember to use closed caption subtitles to see the “[rats squeaking]” prompt so you don’t miss them.

Image: Capcom

Merciless Knight

Area: Mausoleum

Reward: Spinel x8

You’ll need: 1 golden knight

Similarly to “More Pest Control,” you first need to gain access to the Library section with Leon during the main story. Once you do, make all the way back to the Mausoleum to find the golden knight, who is accompanied by two regular ones.

The trick here is that it’s harder to expose the parasite inside the golden knight. I recommend taking care of the two companions first by either shooting them with a regular weapon and following up with a melee attack, or using your rifle to expose the parasite with a clean shot. Then, pop a quick shock grenade to take them down.

As for the golden knight, your best bet is to bait and switch the enemy to attack so you can parry. This is going to leave it sort of stunned for a brief moment, giving you the chance to go around and pop that parasite out. The attacks hit hard, but the usual encounter isn’t that different from the regular knights.

Image: Capcom

Insect Hive

Area: Hive

Reward: Spinel x4

You’ll need: 4 hive entrances

Once you’re traversing the Hive with Luis after the cart rail sequence, the hive itself is located at the heart of the area. There is a request here that tasks you to shoot at four “hive entrances” around it. Basically, these look like beating orbs with a distinct yellow glow. They’re kind of disgusting, so it’s good we get to destroy them.

Considering that the rest of the hive is fairly monotonous in design, you won’t have a hard time finding the entrances. In summary, you’ll have a clean shot to the first one after you first emerge from the caves, the next two after the second, and the last one once you’re on the last stretch of that road before bumping to get to the elevator.

You’ll basically be going around the hive as you progress through the area — as long as you keep an eye on the hive, you’ll hardly miss them. In the worst case scenario, you can retrace your steps before leaving the hive.

Image: Capcom

Jewel Thief

Area: Courtyard

Reward: Spinel x3

You’ll need: 1 Scratched Emerald

This request can be completed as soon as you gain access to the Courtyard area. It tasks you with finding a crow’s nest in the courtyard itself, but the trick here is that it’s outside of the maze itself.

After the merchant’s shop, stand in the same line as the road that leads to the fountain on the western side of the corridor (using the map as reference). Aiming north, look above the bridge to find the nest. Shoot it down with any long-distance weapon you have, and the Scratched Emerald will fall down to the ground. You can then go ahead and take a few steps back into the shop to sell it and complete the request.

Image: Capcom

The Disgrace of the Salazar Family

Area: In the Castle’s Throne Room

Reward: Spinel x4

You’ll need: Hit Ramon’s portrait with “something”

You can complete this request once Leon is back in the castle after his ventures underground. Head over to the Throne Room all the way east of the castle, where you’ll find some conveniently placed chickens around. Loot any of the eggs, take time, and throw it to Ramón’s portrait, which is found on the left wall. There is also a gold chicken egg here, which you keep to sell it to the merchant later.

Image: Capcom

Blue Medallion cargo depot locations (Destroy the Blue Medallions 5)

Area: Cargo Depot

Reward: Spinel x5

You’ll need: 5 medallions

I recommend tackling this one as soon as you’re able to explore the Cargo Depot area, since you can tackle all of them before even entering into the main area itself. You can grab them afterwards, of course, just make sure not to head over to the summit as you’ll eventually get locked out once That One Character appears to confront Leon.

Starting from the door right after the merchant shop as a reference point, the first blue medallion is outside the map, hanging to the left of the lone fuel tank that is on the eastern side while looking at the map.

Image: Capcom

The second blue medallion can be shot at as soon as you go up the first stairs that you come across in the Cargo Depot, before falling to the other side to continue your way forward. Once there, turn around and aim towards the large structure from where you just came from. If you look above, the medallion is hanging from underneath a pathway.

Image: Capcom

The third blue medallion is on your way to the main staircase, as you’re traversing the containers and fighting with the enemies there. In the southern corner of the area, using the map as reference, you’ll see the medallion next to a red container.

Image: Capcom

The fourth medallion is also in the same area, this one located close to the northwestern corner of the map, next to some cages with bags inside.

The fifth blue medallion can be shot as soon as you go up the staircase from the Cargo Depot area before heading to the main area where the objective is. As soon as you’re on the surface, aim at the southern side of the map to find the medallion hanging from a fuel tank in the distance.

Image: Capcom

Even More Pest Control

Area: Waste Disposal

Reward: Spinel x3

You’ll need: 4 rats

As you’re roaming the Waste Disposal area with Ashley, you’ll encounter four rats, one in each of the sections of the map itself. The room will quickly turn into chaos after Leon makes it to the other side, so I recommend just keeping an eye on the floor and taking the rats one by one as you’re making progress.

By this point you should have the infrared scope, which can be helpful to track them down. Once more, remember to use closed caption subtitles to see the “[rats squeaking]” prompt so you don’t miss them.

Image: Capcom

The Wandering Dead

Area: Incubation Lab

Reward: Spinel x8

You’ll need: 1 rare regenerator

Regenerators are scary enough on their own, but the one needed for The Wandering Dead request is even more fucked up. After you’ve completed that whole section, you’ll stumble upon a request to return to the Incubation Lab, which is the room with all the regenerators floating inside the tubes.

Once you’re there, you’ll see a different regenerator, which is akin to the one in the original that had spikes on its body. The trick with this one is that, if you fail to hit one of its weak points, it’s going to automatically counterattack with a flurry of spikes. For this, I recommend using the infra-red sensor, and keeping your distance as much as possible.

In my experience, I didn’t have to take down the weak point inside its head. Instead, I destroyed all the parasites in the body — there are plenty of them, but some shots can take care of two at once. Lastly, don’t rely on grenades or other explosives, as you will end up destroying the incubation tubes around you and have even more regenerators to deal with.

Image: Capcom

Blue Medallion cliffside ruins locations (Destroy the Blue Medallions 6)

Area: Cliffside Ruins

Reward: Spinel x5

You’ll need: 5 medallions

The sixth batch of blue medallions is in the Cliffside Ruins area of the island. You can either tackle them during your first visit or at any point afterward, as long as you don’t head over to the summit after going through the Specimen Storage, otherwise you’ll miss them in this playthrough.

Starting from the eastern side of the Cliffside Ruins, you can find the first blue medallion hanging right at the entrance to the underground passage.

Image: Capcom

The second blue medallion can be shot at from the underground area of the Cliffside Ruins, aiming towards the outside part of the map up north, in between two pillars and next to the rocks off site.

Image: Capcom

The third blue medallion is hanging to the left side of the loose pathway that takes you to the other side of the ruins.

Image: Capcom

The fourth blue medallion can be found after using the ladder present in the area. Once you’re at the top, aim southwest (using the map as reference) and move to the left until you see the medallion behind the right side of the door.

Image: Capcom

The fifth blue medallion is hanging on the tower that is at the top of the Specimen Storage building. Before you head down towards it, look above and use your rifle to take it down.

Image: Capcom

That’s all 19 requests in the Resident Evil 4 remake! If you’re stuck on other parts of the game, check out our full list of Resident Evil 4 guides and walkthroughs here.