Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 are getting free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades

Capcom is upgrading a trio of games for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Current-gen console versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are on the way with features including ray-tracing, 3D audio and support for higher framerates. There will also be haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support on the PS5’s DualSense controller, so Mr. X and Nemesis might look and feel more terrifying than ever.

If you own any of the games on PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade to the current-gen versions at no extra cost when they arrive later this year. PC players will receive upgrade patches for all three titles.

Capcom released remakes of in 2019 and in 2020 on PC and previous-gen consoles. Those games and were all built on Capcom’s own RE Engine.