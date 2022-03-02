The Hamden Journal

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 are getting free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 are getting free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades

Capcom is upgrading a trio of games for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Current-gen console versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are on the way with features including ray-tracing, 3D audio and support for higher framerates. There will also be haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support on the PS5’s DualSense controller, so Mr. X and Nemesis might look and feel more terrifying than ever.

If you own any of the games on PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade to the current-gen versions at no extra cost when they arrive later this year. PC players will receive upgrade patches for all three titles.

Capcom released remakes of  in 2019 and  in 2020 on PC and previous-gen consoles. Those games and  were all built on Capcom’s own RE Engine.

Capcom

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.