Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance confirms plans to build 35 new EVs by 2030

The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance has announced plans to spend $25.8 billion (€23 billion) with the aim of having 35 EVs by 2030. As part of that, the group will develop five new platforms shared across brands with 80 percent common usage as part of a “smart differentiation” strategy. Nissan teased one of the first cars based on one those platforms, an all-electric compact that will be sold in Europe to replace the automaker’s popular Micra.

The Alliance is focusing on pure EVs and “intelligent & connected mobility.” It aims to increase commonality between vehicles with a “smart differentiation” system that allows pooling for platforms, production plants, powertrains and vehicle segments. “For example, the common platform for the C and D segment will carry five models from three brands of the Alliance (Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail, Mitsubishi Outlander, Renault Austral and an upcoming seven-seater SUV),” Renault Group said in the press release.

To that end, it unveiled five separate platforms, including the affordable CMF-AEV that’s the base for Renault’s budget Dacia Spring model, the mini vehicle KEI-EV platform for ultra-compact EVs and the LCV for commercial vehicles like the Renault Kangoo and Nissan Town Star. Another is CMF-EV, currently used by the Alliance for crossovers like the Nissan Ariya and Renault Megane E-Tech.

Finally, the CMF-BEV platform will be used for compact EVs but reduce costs by 33 percent and consumption by 10 percent compared to the current Renault Zoe. It’ll be the base for 250,000 vehicles per year under the Renault, Nissan and Alpine brands, including the Renault R5 and Nissan’s upcoming EV to replace the Micra.

Nissan teased that vehicle in a separate press release, showing it off in a shadowy photo and brief video (above). While it has no name, price or launch date, it’ll be built at the Renault ElectriCity center in Northern France. “This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform, maximizing the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness,” said Nissan CEO Ashwani Gupta. “This is a great example of the Alliance”s ‘smart differentiation” approach.”

Renault Group said it would use a common battery strategy as well, aiming for 220 GWh of production capacity by 2030. It plans to reduce battery costs by 50 percent in 2026 and 65 percent by 2028. It’s aiming to develop all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by 2028, with Nissan in charge of that project “based on its deep expertise and unique experience as a pioneer in battery technology.”

The Alliance also said it aimed to have 25 million vehicles connected to its cloud system by 2026 that would allow for Tesla-like OTA (over the air) updates. “The Alliance will also be the first global, mass-market OEM to introduce the Google ecosystem in its cars,” Renault Group said.

The news follows Renault’s announcement that it would electrify two thirds of its cars by 2025, with about 90 percent EVs in its lineup by 2030. Renault and Nissan ruled out a closer partnership last year, with Renault saying the companies “don’t need a merger to be efficient.” With the new platforms and cooperation announcement, it appears that the common platforms with “smart differentiation” will be key to that.