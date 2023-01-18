Remnant: From the Ashes is heading to Nintendo Switch in 2023

A sequel to 2019’s Remnant: From the Ashes, simply titled Remnant 2, was a surprise announcement at last month’s The Game Awards. But developer Gunfire Games has another Remnant project in the works: a port of the original game for Nintendo Switch, which is “coming soon” but does not have an announced release date.

Remnant: From the Ashes is a cooperative shooter set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, in which players take on a challenging, planet-conquering enemy called the Root. And yeah, they kind of look like evil trees. The game marries elements of third-person action role-playing games like Dark Souls with ranged and gun-centric combat, and the original Remnant was quite well received.

Gunfire Games released the original Remnant on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, and gameplay video of the Nintendo Switch port shows that the portable version lags behind those versions graphically. Still, it’s an opportunity for Switch owners to see what all the fuss is about, and to prep for Remnant 2’s launch on other platforms.

Remnant 2 is headed to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2023. The original Remnant: From the Ashes was updated for current-gen consoles in early 2021.