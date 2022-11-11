Remedy confirms ‘Control 2’ is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Remedy has yet to show its co-op Control spinoff, but that isn’t stopping the developer from unveiling a true follow-up. The company and its publisher 505 Games have announced joint development of Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. This isn’t exactly a shock when the two teased a “bigger-budget” title (now known to be the sequel) last year, but it’s good news for anyone who misses exploring the Oldest House.

The creators haven’t shared any details of the plot, game mechanics or release date. Even the teaser image shares little besides what’s likely a Control Point. Control 2 will still use Remedy’s Northlight engine, however, and that budget is a sizeable $51.5 million. Work is still in the “concept stage,” Remedy says.

The commitment to a sequel makes sense given the performance of the original, and despite the lack of news about the spinoff. Control has sold 3 million copies since its 2019 debut, and 1 million of those reached gamers’ hands since June of last year. The third-person action game has also received critical praise that includes 20 “game of the year” awards. Simply speaking, the franchise already has enduring success — Remedy and 505 are just capitalizing on that sizeable fan base.