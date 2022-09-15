Release the Avongers shirt from She-Hulk

This week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revealed that even the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful superheroes aren’t immune to copyright infringement.

The main plot is an obvious example: Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) battles super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) over the use of the name “She-Hulk.” But the episode’s B-plot contains a funny — and also probably more true-to-life — example.

While Jen figures out her relationship to the name She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and co-worker Augustus (Josh Segarra) set out on a mission to outfit Jen with a more fashionable wardrobe. Augustus knows a guy who knows a guy, so he and Nikki end up at a boba shop that is supposedly a front for a superhero fashion designer. At first, the barista seems unwilling to talk, but eventually, he leads them to the back room…

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

…and reveals a collection of bootleg Avengers merchandise!

Like real-life off-brand products, the colors are all wrong (just look at that Captain America’s shield), the names are messed up (peep that Thur mug), and the overall branding is just a not right (mankini Borat-Hulk, for instance).

And the best part? The Avengers T-shirts, which are actually Avongers t-shirts. Don’t worry, though: if you don’t like Avongers, they have Avingers.

Image: Marvel Studios/Disney

While it’s unlikely that IRL two superpowered individuals will be locked in a court battle about the use of a superhero alias, there are many, many bootleg, off-brand shirts out there. Walk down any touristy street in New York City or any other big vacation destination and check out a gift shop, and you’ll likely find Avongers, Avingers, and Avugners galore. It just makes sense that the Avengers would have to deal with bootleg merchandise.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has balanced Jen’s superhero antics with her everyday life in a way that’s thankfully becoming more common in the MCU. Grounding the fantastical world in more mundane real-life situations, be it dating as a superpowered individual or coming across bootleg merch of the world’s most powerful superhero team, fleshes it out and turns it into something relatable.

And the most relatable thing? I really want an Avongers shirt. Please, Disney merchandise team, release the Avongers and Avingers shirts.