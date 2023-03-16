Redfall’s new story trailer sticks it to vampiric gods

Redfall, Arkane Austin’s co-op vampire shooter, has a new story trailer that gets to the heart of just what happened to Redfall, Massachusetts. Apparently, some bloodsucking scientists at the mysterious Aevum Therapeutics did a bit of medical malpractice and accidentally (or purposely) summoned ancient vampire gods in their quest to attain immortality. As a result, Redfall got flipped turned upside down by the ravenous gods, and it’s up to our four heroes to slay the gods and save the city.