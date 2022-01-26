Reddit tests NFT user profile pictures, just like Twitter

If you loved/hated Twitter’s new NFT user profile pictures, get ready to feel excited/ambivalent about Reddit’s offering. TechCrunch reports that Reddit is now testing an NFT profile picture implementation, though it’s unclear how it’ll actually look to end users. Twitter’s hexagonal icons separate NFT owners from lowly round-icon proles, so we’d wager Reddit would also want some way to make crypto fans feel special.

“We’re always exploring ways to provide value for users and communities on Reddit. At the moment we’re testing the ability to use NFTs as profile pictures (avatars) and verify ownership,” Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt told TechCrunch. “It’s a small, internal test and no decisions have been made about expanding or rolling out the capability.”

Notably, TechCrunch also says Reddit isn’t limiting its exclusive profile pics to owners of its own NFT project, CryptoSnoos. If the feature actually gets implemented (and given the current wave of crypto-hype, why wouldn’t it?), you’ll be able to display whatever NFT you’d like as you browse r/gonewild.