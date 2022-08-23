Red Barrels’ The Outlast Trials will get closed beta for Halloween

The latest title in the Outlast horror series will be playable this Halloween, but only in closed beta form. Developer Red Barrels announced an upcoming beta — but sadly no full release date for its new cooperative horror game — during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live presentation on Tuesday.

Outlast fans will get a taste of The Outlast Trials from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, Red Barrels said. The studio didn’t explain how players will be able to get into the beta test, which appears to be for the Windows PC version of the game through Steam, but told fans to stay tuned.

The Outlast Trials brings co-op multiplayer to the series for the first time. The Cold War-era game’s main story can be played in cooperative mode with up to four players as all attempt to survive a series of brutal and strange experiments, after being kidnapped by a mysterious entity called the Murkoff Corporation.

Red Barrels announced The Outlast Trials, the third game in the series, in 2019. The original Outlast was first released in 2013 on the PlayStation 4 with Outlast 2 coming out a few years later on 2017. Despite this being the third Outlast game, developer Red Barrels has said in the past that it is not Outlast 3, a direct sequel that it plans to make eventually.